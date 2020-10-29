BidaskClub Upgrades XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to “Hold”

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get XOMA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. XOMA has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. Analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 17,089 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $311,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 21,922 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $409,722.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 220,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,639 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in XOMA by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.