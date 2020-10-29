Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Biocept has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 142.34% and a negative net margin of 462.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

