BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.30.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.51 on Monday. BioNano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.54.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BioNano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in BioNano Genomics by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

