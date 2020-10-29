Birdchain Hits One Day Volume of $24.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Birdchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $47,216.03 and approximately $24.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,304,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

