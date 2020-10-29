Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $158,525.52

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $158,525.52 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00416666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

