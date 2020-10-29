Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KCG began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.54.

BKI opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.90. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Black Knight by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 724.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 94.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 263,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

