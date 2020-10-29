Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of BLMN opened at $14.04 on Monday. Bloomin' Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin' Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin' Brands will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 69.3% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

