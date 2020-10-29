BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Marc A. Cohen acquired 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,570.00. Also, CFO William Mckee acquired 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.00.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.