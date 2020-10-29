BNP Paribas Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. BNP Paribas currently has $130.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $205.00.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $108.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.64. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SAP by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,677 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

