Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$235.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$218.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$218.40.

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock opened at C$192.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$203.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$200.25. Boyd Group Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$445.95 million. Analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.7999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

