BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BPXXY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

BPXXY stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

