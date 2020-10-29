BQT (BQTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,485.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One BQT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market capitalization of $751,238.37 and approximately $1,485.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BQT has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.06 or 0.03999843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00222281 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

