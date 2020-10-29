Brenntag (ETR:BNR) PT Set at €58.00 by Warburg Research

Brenntag (ETR:BNR) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

BNR opened at €55.62 ($65.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a twelve month high of €57.42 ($67.55). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

