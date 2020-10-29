Brenntag (ETR:BNR) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

Brenntag (ETR:BNR) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €55.62 ($65.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €55.10 and a 200-day moving average of €49.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 52-week high of €57.42 ($67.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

