Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BCOV. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $13.12 on Monday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brightcove by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

