Brokers Set Expectations for Extendicare Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Extendicare in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$281.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.30 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

Shares of EXE opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.71. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.13 million and a PE ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.18%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

