BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $479.63 million, a P/E ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 0.02. Paya has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

