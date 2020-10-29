Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

BG stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $60.50.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

