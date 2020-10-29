Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.17 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,018,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

