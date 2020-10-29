Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

CPE opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $188.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.93. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 983,377 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

