Canaccord Genuity Trims Paypoint (LON:PAY) Target Price to GBX 800

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paypoint from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

Paypoint stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.58) on Monday. Paypoint has a 1 year low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 566.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 622.59. The company has a market cap of $368.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

