Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Now Covered by CIBC

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,092,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

