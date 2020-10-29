Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE:CAJ opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.46. Canon has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Canon had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.