Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Insider Acquires £21,200 in Stock

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) insider Michelle McGrath acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £21,200 ($27,697.94).

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 103.72 ($1.36) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $971.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.91. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.55 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271 ($3.54).

Several analysts have recently commented on CAPC shares. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.29 ($2.51).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

