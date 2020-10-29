Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.66.

NYSE COF opened at $72.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,235 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,220,000 after purchasing an additional 462,431 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,554,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

