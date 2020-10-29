CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0021

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $366,431.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.03975862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00030917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00226152 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

