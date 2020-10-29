Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

