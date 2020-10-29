Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of CVE opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 858,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 335,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,317,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,459 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

