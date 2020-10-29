Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.61.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. Centene has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,474,090. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,386.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,577 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $95,159,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 171.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,974 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.