Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

CCS opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $3,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,802.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 291.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 218,069 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 36.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203,867 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 149,431 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $4,567,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

