Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.75-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.869995-2.896205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $250.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.56 and its 200-day moving average is $192.92.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

