Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.95.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $115.53 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.66. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

