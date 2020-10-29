Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years.

CQP stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $45.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Citigroup cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

