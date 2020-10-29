Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

NYSE CD opened at $13.58 on Monday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chindata Group stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 237,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Chindata Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Chindata Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

