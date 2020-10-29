Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $123.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

CB stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.16). Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

