Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years.

CHD opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

