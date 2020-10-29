CIBC Begins Coverage on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of OVV opened at $8.58 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,699,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

