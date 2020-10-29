Cipher Core Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $109,114.00 (CIPHC)

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Cipher Core Token has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Cipher Core Token token can currently be purchased for $32.86 or 0.00250125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher Core Token has a market cap of $244.16 million and approximately $109,114.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00809679 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00708351 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000168 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About Cipher Core Token

Cipher Core Token is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,431,399 tokens. The official website for Cipher Core Token is www.cipher-core.com.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher Core Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher Core Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher Core Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

