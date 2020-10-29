Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 17,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $204,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Browne acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $42,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306 in the last ninety days.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

