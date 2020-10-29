Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $70.26 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.