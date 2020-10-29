CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.88.

CMS opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

