Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,144 shares of company stock worth $307,786. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $188,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 524,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 79,635 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 708,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 115.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.