CoinDeal Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,206.00 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One CoinDeal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $7,206.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,778,519 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com.

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.