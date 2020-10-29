Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CL opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

