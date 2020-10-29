Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $90.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CIGI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.83.

CIGI stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 737,565 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10,447.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 454,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 449,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $22,323,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 347,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 299,794 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $21,578,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

