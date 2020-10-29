Color Platform Price Down 14% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $30,223.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13,135.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.02005367 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00588227 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000430 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

