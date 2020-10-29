Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

CMCSA opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

