Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.12 ($6.02).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €4.09 ($4.81) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.14.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.