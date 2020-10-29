Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTBI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $552.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

