Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.92 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 234.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 140.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

